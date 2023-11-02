DFA says China's trespassing claim only raises tensions in WPS

"The statement of the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), alleging that the BRP Conrado Yap (PS39) intruded in the waters near Bajo de Masinloc on 30 October 2023, has no legal basis and only serves to raise tensions in the West Philippine Sea," the DFA said in a statement.was the first to react to China's allegation on Tuesday, saying Beijing is"again overhyping this incident and creating unnecessary tensions between our two nations.

Año said the Philippine boat completed its routine patrol operations in the general vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc"without any untoward incident." The DFA said the country's conduct of maritime patrols in the waters around Bajo de Masinloc is a"legitimate and routine act of a sovereign country in its territory and territorial sea." It added that the high-tide feature is part of Manila's administrative responsibility.

"There is no obligation for the Philippines as the sovereign state to seek the approval of another when navigating its own territorial sea," it said.The United States Embassy told CNN Philippines that it is urging China to respect the navigational rights and freedoms guaranteed to all States under international laws.

"The PLA’s persistent swarming and shadowing of the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard – as well as of fishing and other vessels – near Scarborough Reef are detrimental to regional peace and stability," it added.China continues to reject the 2016 arbitral award which invalidated Beijing's expansive claims in the South China Sea and upheld the Philippines' sovereign rights in areas of its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf that are being claimed by the East Asian giant.

