DFA on Bajo de Masinloc ‘intrusion’ claim: ‘It is China that is intruding in Philippine waters’

MANILA, Philippines – Days after China’s Southern Theater Command claimed a Philippine Navy vessel “intruded” inin the West Philippine Sea, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it was “China that is intruding into Philippine waters.”

The 2016 Arbitral Award, brought about by a 2013 challenge filed by the Philippines against China, ruled among others that the claim of historic rights to resources within the sea areas falling within China’s then “nine-dash line” had no basis in law.

The tribunal also said the shoal was a common fishing ground for Filipino, Chinese, and Vietnamese which means that no country should be barring small-scale fishing in the area. “It is China that is intruding into Philippine waters. Chinese authorities are reminded that its apparent exercise of maritime law enforcement powers, interference with Philippine vessels, harassment and intimidation of Filipino fisherfolk, or any other activity that infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in Bajo de Masinloc and the West Philippine Sea are violations of international law, particularly UNCLOS and the Arbitral Award,” said the DFA.

Philippines does not need Chinese permission to operate at Bajo de Masinloc — DFA
The statement comes after the Chinese military decried the passing and operation of the Philippine Navy vessel BRP Conrado Yap inside the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on October 30.

DFA slams China for accusing PH of 'intruding' near Scarborough
China's claim 'has no legal basis,' said the DFA.

DFA says China's trespassing claim only raises tensions in WPS
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said China's claim that a Philippine boat 'trespassed' waters near Bajo de Masinloc was only set out to increase tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

PH military to China: 'We cannot trespass in our own backyard'
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea denied China's claim of trespassing in the country's sovereign zone in Bajo de Masinloc.

