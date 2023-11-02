DFA on Bajo de Masinloc ‘intrusion’ claim: ‘It is China that is intruding in Philippine waters’

MANILA, Philippines – Days after China’s Southern Theater Command claimed a Philippine Navy vessel “intruded” inin the West Philippine Sea, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it was “China that is intruding into Philippine waters.”
The 2016 Arbitral Award, brought about by a 2013 challenge filed by the Philippines against China, ruled among others that the claim of historic rights to resources within the sea areas falling within China’s then “nine-dash line” had no basis in law.
The tribunal also said the shoal was a common fishing ground for Filipino, Chinese, and Vietnamese which means that no country should be barring small-scale fishing in the area. “It is China that is intruding into Philippine waters. Chinese authorities are reminded that its apparent exercise of maritime law enforcement powers, interference with Philippine vessels, harassment and intimidation of Filipino fisherfolk, or any other activity that infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in Bajo de Masinloc and the West Philippine Sea are violations of international law, particularly UNCLOS and the Arbitral Award,” said the DFA.
