DFA 'assumes' Filipinos among those taken hostage in Israel-Hamas war

— The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it"assumes" Filipinos were among those taken hostage in the Israel-Hamas war, adding it was doing all it can to locate them.

DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo spoke to media on Monday where he was asked for updates on Filipinos who are still unable to return home despite the conflict. When asked to comment on whether there were any Filipinos taken hostage, Manalo said they were assuming this was true.The secretary added the government would continue to"exert every effort to at least" locate them.there were two Filipinos taken hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas. They were supposedly among the 220 hostages who had foreign passports.

"Not 100 percent verified but we are assuming that they are, as there is no sign of them in Israel. We are talking to various governments to seek their assistance," DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega told CNN Philippines on Oct. 26. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, the fourth batch of Filipinos to return from Israel is expected to arrive on Monday afternoon."As you know there's Alert Level 4 in Gaza is the corridor is not yet open for them to pass. But the minute that corridor is open we will have our assets available to take them out probably through Egypt," said Manalo.

