DFA: 10 Filipinos in Gaza unreachable since communications shutdown

(They are not starving but they know that if this continues and the humanitarian aid getting in does not increase, they may start suffering from severe lack of water and food.) Based on a Reuters report on Monday, the phone and internet cuts in Gaza had already eased and services were “largely restored,” but telecoms providers said parts of the north were still down. Moreover, De Vega said at least 57 Filipinos are right outside the Rafah border and are ready to cross at any given notice.

