Devastation in Gaza as Israel-Hamas War Continues

But the latest Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike in Gaza, specifically at the Jabalya refugee camp, has also left equally disturbing images of the devastation that the Israel-Hamas war has wrought, with people digging through the rubble to look for survivors, the huge crater in the middle amid a backdrop of wrecked buildings somehow capturing the sense of devastation that residents must be feeling.

What is even more heartbreaking for many are the photos and videos of the wounded and crying children who are unable to make sense of the chaos that surrounds them. The IDF said they have surrounded Gaza City, with soldiers “fighting in close quarters” as they seek out members of the Palestinian terrorist group. But the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, warned that Israel’s soldiers would go home “in black bags.” Needless to say, the situation is causing an ever increasing concern not only in Washington, DC but all over the world because of the risk of escalation that can go beyond the Middle East as malicious groups and actors try to exploit the situation. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby admitted that the United States is “deeply concerned about the potential for any significant escalation of these attacks in the days ahea

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Israel says it has Gaza City surroundedRAFAH, Palestinian Territories - Israel's military said Thursday its forces have surrounded Gaza City in the Hamas-run and densely populated Palestinian territory as they pressed their assault against the Islamist group.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: Marcos: Israel to help Filipinos trapped in Gaza cross borderWATCH: Marcos: Israel to help Filipinos trapped in Gaza cross border

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Israel to sever 'all contact' with Gaza, return laborersJERUSALEM - Israel will return Gazans working inside the country to the besieged Palestinian territory, the government said.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Fierce fighting in Gaza after Israel rebuffs US pause callIsrael's unrelenting offensive against Hamas battled on into its fifth week with no sign of slowing Saturday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Despite U.S. call for 'pause', Israel presses Gaza raidDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

THEMANILATIMES: Israel allows 136 Filipinos to leave GazaMANILA, Philippines: The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said that it has received notice from Israel that all 136 Filipinos in Gaza have been given clearance to exit the Palestinian territory as fighting intensifies.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »