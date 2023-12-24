Detroit Pistons Match NBA Single-Season Losing Streak Record

The Detroit Pistons matched an NBA single-season mark for futility on Saturday, Dec. 23, slumping to a 26th straight defeat in a 126-115 loss to the Nets in Brooklyn. Mikal Bridges scored 29 points with six rebounds and seven assists to lead the Nets -- who had seven players score in double figures. Jaden Ivey scored 23 points and Cade Cunningham added 22 for the Pistons, who coughed up 14 turnovers leading to 22 Nets points.





