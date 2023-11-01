Desludging schedule

Manila Water emptied 39,712 septic tanks in for the first half of 2023 through its desludging caravan which goes around scheduled barangays in its service areas in the east zone every month.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕