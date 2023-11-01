HEAD TOPICS

Desludging schedule

MlaStandard1 min.

Defining the News

News Source

MLASTANDARD

Manila Water emptied 39,712 septic tanks in for the first half of 2023 through its desludging caravan which goes around scheduled barangays in its service areas in the east zone every month.

Philippines Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Angat hydropower plant to be shut downDefining the News
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: British bank expects BSP to maintain policy interest rate at 6.5% this yearDefining the News
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Gov’t endorses 16 RE projects for grid studyDefining the News
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: As Otis toll climbs to 48, Mexicans slam government’s rescue responseDefining the News
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Inaugural flightDefining the News
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Child-labor freeDefining the News
Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕