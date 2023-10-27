Design as healer, innovator, and gamechanger

‘As designers, we possess theability and capacity to visualize something before it becomes reality. So before people design the solution, we help them understand the real problem.’

Design Week Philippines 2023, the country’s national design festival, concluded a week-long celebration of the power of design to heal, innovate, and transform. The event featured over 116 main and partner events nationwide, including talks, workshops, tours, and exhibitions, all showcasing convergence of creativity and community.

This year’s festival highlighted the role of design in addressing the challenges of our time. From sustainability to social justice to economic development, the event provided a platform for cross-cultural exchange and collaboration and inspired participants to use design to create a better future for the country. headtopics.com

DESIGNERS OF THE FUTURE Design Week Philippines participants during the Designing Your Career workshop “Our ambition is to really make design a national competency. We believe that the whole tool kit that is with the designer can be something that becomes a skill, even for people in the business world or in public service,” said Matute. “ It allows them to become critical thinkers, system thinkers, and problem solvers. It’s about creating a system that can genuinely address real needs and issues and not just surface solutions.

