DepEd leaves class suspension decision to LGUs

The Department of Education (DepEd) said Sunday it will leave it to local governments to decide whether to suspend classes to cope with a nationwide transport strike that begins today, while the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said it will suspend the number-coding scheme. The transport group Piston (Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide) said its 100,000 members would push through with the strike to dramatize its objection to the government’s Dec.

31 deadline for jeepney operators and drivers to consolidate as part of the the public utility vehicle modernization program. In a statement, however, the DepEd said unless local government units announce the cancellation or suspension in their respective jurisdictions, schools will hold classes without disruption. Classes in some areas have been suspended or will shift to online on Monday, Nov. 20 following the magnitude





🏆 9. MlaStandard » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DepEd respects veto on DepEd TV provisionTHE Department of Education (DepEd) said that it respects the power of the President to veto certain provisions of the 2022 National Budget.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed... But would they respect a veto of their covert fund?

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

MMDA, local governments tackle metro’s perennial problemsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

MMDA, NCR local execs craft drainage master plan for Metro ManilaThe Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is now working with the local executives of the National Capital Region in coming up with a drainage master plan amids the persistent flooding problem in Metro Manila. READ:

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

MMDA urges local governments to expedite water repair permit processingAround 1,105 million liters of water are wasted every day because of leakages, Maynilad says.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

Hontiveros on DepEd confidential funds: Leave intelligence operations to expertsSenator Risa Hontiveros says that she will make the 'proper motion' to realign the controversial funds 'at the proper time.'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

DepEd chief VP Sara Duterte orders probe on alleged maternity leave scamVice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, who concurrently sits as the DepEd's secretary, ordered an investigation on the alleged maternity leave scam, agency’s spokesperson Michael Poa said. | JEMendozaINQ JEMendozaINQ I think this is a syndicated undertaking which involves the member, head and approving agency. Commutation of Leaves are fully documented and giving false statements cud lead to falsification of public documents and dismissal from the service. JEMendozaINQ Madam if you want a fair and honest investigation please tell your investigative team to inhibit.

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »