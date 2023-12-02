DepEd Instructs Public Schools to Plant 236,000 Trees for Filipino Children

To ensure a clean and green environment for Filipino children and future generations, the Department of Education (DepEd) has instructed all public schools nationwide to plant 236,000 trees. Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte issued DepEd memorandum no. 69 series of 2023, which outlined the guidelines on the implementation of the project entitled “DepEd's 236,000 trees - A Christmas Gift for the Children.

” Through the project, over 236,000 trees will be simultaneously planted in different parts of the country with the participation of 47,678 public schools under DepEd. This project serves as a gift from the Department to ensure a clean and green environment for Filipino children and future generations





