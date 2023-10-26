DepEd asks RTU to submit incident report of what led to student death

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education is currently investigating a public high school’s handling of a student cheating incident to determine if its personnel had violated any laws in carrying out the school’s rules against academic dishonesty.

“When a teacher commits a violation, this is handled by the school’s management. But at the Regional Office, we will look at whether it’s the school itself that committed a violation in handling cases like this,” Cabral said.This comes after a Grade 7 student of the high school department of RTU died by suicide last week on campus, as confirmed by his parents and the Mandaluyong City police on Tulfo’s radio show.

“We recovered a piece of paper among our child’s belongings that he left neatly arranged (before he died)... We found a piece of paper with his handwriting containing the words: ‘Tabulating machine ios’ and ‘I’m suspended’” the student’s father, Miguel Magdato Jr., said in Filipino. Based on the piece of paper presented during Tulfo’s show, the note also appeared to have a doodle of a sad face. headtopics.com

Tomas said that the Grade 7 student was told they were still allowed to take the tests for other subjects the next day. “But he was also brought to the (Computer Science) teacher,” Tomas added. P/SSG. Jericho Baria of the Mandaluyong City Police told Tulfo that it had ruled out foul play in the death of the student and said that he was declared “dead on arrival” after being rushed to the hospital.

Rep. Angelica Natasha Co (BHW Partylist), chairperson of the House panel on children's welfare, said that other cases of student suicides have also been reported since the start of in-person classes in September. headtopics.com

