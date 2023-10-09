Department of Tourism Launches Second North Luzon Travel Expo

The Department of Tourism in the North launched the second travel expo to ensure the recovery of the tourism industry in northern provinces. The event will be held from Nov. 25 to 27, 2023, and will feature a Tourism and Travel Fair, music show, art in the park, and business networking activity.





🏆89. PhilstarNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: DOT bats for inclusive tourism to tap LGBT communityThe Department of Tourism wants inclusive tourism for the LGTBT community.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

EDGEDAVAO: Dep’t of Tourism holds 1st Tourism Pride SummitThe Department of Tourism (DOT) held the first-ever Tourism Pride Summit in line with the inclusive development thrust of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The Summit held at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel on September 28, 2023 gathered leading figures from the government, academ

Source: EdgeDavao | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Inaugural Tourism Pride Summit seeks to empower LGBTQIA+ tourism in the PhilippinesThere was a festive air at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel on Sept. 28, 2023, as guests for the inaugural Tourism Pride Summit, organized by the Department of Tourism (DOT), streamed into the Rizal Ballroom to find their seats.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Tourism partners, stakeholders recognized in 1st La Trinidad Tourism AwardsTHE local government of La Trinidad recognized tourism-related establishments, advocates, guides, operators, tourism sites and other partners and...

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: 31st SKAL International Makati Tourism Awards celebrates excellence in travel and tourismSkål International Makati is thrilled to announce the recipients of the 31st Skål International Makati Tourism Awards. This highly anticipated event, held in conjunction with the 42nd Skål International Makati Founding Anniversary, will take place on October 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: DOT Sec. Frasco receives Good Tourism Governance AwardThe 31st SKAL International Makati Tourism Awards highlights excellence in travel and tourism

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »