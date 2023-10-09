Department of Agriculture Sets Maximum Price for Locally Milled Rice

The price of locally milled rice should not exceed P48 per kilo, according to the Department of Agriculture. Concerns about rice prices increasing have been raised due to the uptick in farm gate prices. However, the department assures that there is no need to worry as potential price increases are unlikely due to the rice stockpiles acquired during the low farm gate prices.

