DENR warns of possible water rationing in Metro Manila

The DENR could only assure an uninterrupted water supply in Metro Manila until April as the water level in Angat Dam continues to decline, Environment Undersecretary Carlos David said in a radio interview. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) yesterday warned of possible water rationing if residents, particularly in Metro Manila, will not practice conservation measures amid the impact of the El Niño phenomenon and the dry season.

“Even though we are doing various interventions, residents in Metro Manila need to conserve water so that we will not reach the point where we need to resort to rationing and interruption in the supply,” David said. As of 6 a.m. yesterday, the water level of Angat Dam reached 198.15 meters or

