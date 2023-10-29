DENR seeks responsible dumping of of e-waste

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources intensified efforts for the safe and responsible disposal of electronic waste and to raise awareness on their health and environmental impacts.

The DENR and its Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) have teamed with public interest and advocacy network EcoWaste Coalition for an e-waste exchange initiative geared towards consumers. The “Together WEEE Can!” initiative calls on consumers to trade-in their e-waste for a concert ticket featuring some of the country’s leading performers like Kean Cipriano, Chrstn, 7th, Shortone and Kenaniah. The concert will be held on November 5 at the Marikina Sports Center.

The concert is set to bring together environmentally-conscious individuals, young activists, community leaders, and organizations for a collective celebration of eco-friendly practices. Aside from live music from artists, there will be interactive workshops, and eco-friendly exhibits, aiming to educate and inspire attendees to incorporate responsible e-waste disposal into their daily lives. headtopics.com

“This campaign aims to tackle the detrimental effects of e-waste; enhance awareness regarding responsible e-waste management; and encourage individuals, businesses, and governments to take proactive measures in reducing e-waste and ensuring its proper disposal,” said EMB director and DENR Assistant Secretary Gilbert Gonzales.

E-waste, also referred to as waste electrical and electronic equipment or WEEE, comprises discarded electronic products such as appliances, tools, toys, and telecommunication devices like laptops, broken mobile devices, old batteries, desktop computers and retired home appliances. headtopics.com

