Dennis Trillo Joins Tom Rodriguez's Viral Song Cover on TikTok

Dennis Trillo couldn't pass on the chance to hop onto the trending song cover of fellow actor Tom Rodriguez. On TikTok, Dennis shared a hilarious video of him lip-syncing to Tom's cover of Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor.” The twist is that Dennis used a Minnie Mouse filter, referencing netizens' comments about how the audio reminded them of Mickey Mouse. “Beh…Sache,” Dennis wrote in the caption and tagged Tom.

Netizens also joined the humor train with one user commenting, “My Husband’s Lover Season 2,” a reference to the Kapuso drama they both starred in 2013. Tom’s song cover of “Versace on the Floor” has quickly become viral on the platform, with over 3.8 million views as of this writing. After it made the rounds, he reacted to his own video, jokingly asking how to delete it. Dennis has been humorizing netizens with his funny TikTok skits since last year. In an interview on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Dennis said that it took years of convincing before he finally hopped on TikTok

