Denmark eyes maritime defense cooperation with PH

Denmark Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin extended the invitation to Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. during a meeting in Camp Aguinaldo last Tuesday.TThe Danish Ambassador also expressed support for the rule of law, in connection with the recent incident in Ayungin Shoal where Chinese vessels collided with a Philippine boat and Coast Guard ship which was on a resupply mission last Sunday.

'Mellbin emphasized that defense cooperation with the Philippines is among his priorities, as he invited the navy and the PCG for a study visit in Copenhagen where they can exchange of insights on the law of the sea, as well as provide inputs on Denmark's naval, coastal, and marine defenses, technologies, and doctrines.Teodoro said the invitation was a welcome opportunity in light of current defense realities.

Philippine Navy seeks answers on lighter charges for Indonesian smuggling arrestsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Philippine ocean economy grew 21% in 2022Defining the News Read more ⮕

NDCP alumni back Philippine stance vs China aggressionAlumni officials of the National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP) rallied behind the Philippine government’s attempts to stand its ground amid China’s latest aggression against Filipino ships in Ayungin Shoal. Read more ⮕

Philippines eyes multilateral effort to avert West Philippine Sea clashesThe Philippines will boost multilateral activities including freedom of navigation patrols in the West Philippine Sea, Defense Secretary Gilbero Teodoro said on Wednesday, expressing hope that more countries would 'join our fight' after an altercation with China this week. Read more ⮕

Philippine Red Cross urges governments to allow transit of Filipinos out of Gaza, Lebanon and IsraelPhilippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon urged concerned governments to allow the safe transit of Filipino citizens and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) out of Gaza, Lebanon and Israel. Gordon noted that in the last 24 hours, Israel has accelerated its airstrikes on Gaza, and a ground assault is imminent. Read more ⮕

Philippine shares post modest gains to close at 6,054Philippine shares joined a regional upswing but market activity remains low. Read more ⮕