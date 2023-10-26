Denmark eyes maritime defense cooperation with PH

Denmark Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin extended the invitation to Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. during a meeting in Camp Aguinaldo last Tuesday.TThe Danish Ambassador also expressed support for the rule of law, in connection with the recent incident in Ayungin Shoal where Chinese vessels collided with a Philippine boat and Coast Guard ship which was on a resupply mission last Sunday.
'Mellbin emphasized that defense cooperation with the Philippines is among his priorities, as he invited the navy and the PCG for a study visit in Copenhagen where they can exchange of insights on the law of the sea, as well as provide inputs on Denmark's naval, coastal, and marine defenses, technologies, and doctrines.Teodoro said the invitation was a welcome opportunity in light of current defense realities.
