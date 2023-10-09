Denis Bouanga aims for another milestone in MLS Western Conference final

Los Angeles FC's French forward Denis Bouanga can add another milestone to his short but impactful career in Major League Soccer when his team take on Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference final on Saturday. The 29-year-old joined LAFC from Saint-Etienne, following the famous old club's relegation to the second division last year.

Bouanga, a late developer, had a strong final season in Ligue 1, scoring nine goals and providing six assists for 'Sainte' and some eyebrows were raised when he decided to continue his career Stateside. But the forward, who plays internationally for Gabon, the birthplace of his father, has rapidly become the most potent attacking threat in MLS after helping his club to the MLS Cup title last year. So far this season, he has claimed the Golden Boot as top scorer in the regular season with 20 goals in 31 games





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asian Vaccine Conference and Philippine National Immunization Conference Highlight Importance of VaccinesA dynamic back-to-back event, the Asian Vaccine Conference and Philippine National Immunization Conference, gathers healthcare professionals, policymakers, and medical organizations to emphasize the vital importance of vaccines and their role in preventing infectious diseases.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ review: Scorsese’s sprawling Western is a cinematic triumph'This is a Western that displaces our expectations of what a Western should be'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

DSWD Western Visayas to release P3.75-million subsidy to rice retailersThe government has identified an initial 250 micro rice retailers in Western Visayas as aid beneficiaries

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Marcos to speak at 10th Asian Conference in Singapore in Sept.PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to head off to Singapore to speak at the 10th Asian Conference in September, Malacañang confirmed.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

27 gun ban violators nabbed in Western VisayasILOILO CITY – Twenty-seven violators of the gun ban in the barangay elections next month were arrested in Western Visayas as of September 11.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

DTI-6 eyes Western Visayas as HIMS capitalILOILO CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-6 has launched a campaign to make Western Visayas the capital for Healthcare Information Management Service (HIMS).

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »