Dengue Outbreak Reaches Record Levels in the Americas

Dengue is sweeping across not just the tropics but also in the Western Hemisphere in numbers not seen since record-keeping began more than four decades ago, with experts warning that rising temperatures and rapid urbanization are accelerating the pace of infections.
A record more than 4 million cases have been reported throughout the Americas and Caribbean so far this year, surpassing a previous record set in 2019, with officials from the Bahamas to Brazil warning of crowded clinics and new infections daily. More than 2,000 deaths in that region also have been reported. “This year is the year we’ve been seeing the most dengue in recorded history,” said Thais dos Santos, adviser on surveillance and control of arboviral diseases with the Pan American Health Organization, the regional office of the World Health Organization in the Americas. She noted that record-keeping began in 1980. “Vector-borne diseases, especially these diseases that are transmitted by mosquitoes … provide us a really good sentinel of what is happening with climate change
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
No Outbreak of 'Walking Pneumonia' in the Philippines, says Health SecretaryDepartment of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said there is currently no recorded outbreak of 'walking pneumonia' cases in the Philippines based on the monitoring of its epidemiology bureau. The health department has not reported any outbreak of the illness because there is no routine testing for it. While no outbreak has been observed, the public is advised to practice health and safety precautions.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
Vice President Sara Duterte Defends Father, Rejects ICC's Help in Drug War CasesVice President Sara Duterte argues that local courts can handle drug war cases without the International Criminal Court's assistance. She criticizes the ICC's decision to resume its investigation of alleged crimes against humanity committed during Rodrigo Duterte's terms as president and mayor of Davao City.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »