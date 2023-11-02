Democracy worldwide trending downwards: report

"This is the sixth year that we've seen more countries with democratic declines than improvements," its program officer, Michael Runey, told AFP. He is one of the authors of "The Global State of Democracy 2023" report

The rule of law embodied by independent courts and freedom from political violence was also weakening in countries such as Austria, Hungary and Peru, the report noted.While the declines could be seen in all parts of the world, in Africa they were exemplified by the wave of coups d'etat there.In the rights category, the authors noted declines in freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, though overall declines were not significant.

Democratic deterioration has also been exacerbated by an erosion of "checks and balances", which in the authors' view goes beyond the traditional understanding of the term. "We're also seeing declines in historically high performing democracies in Europe and North America and in Asia," Runey said.

Some positive developments were noted, such as improvements in the area of rule of law in several countries in Central Europe as well as lower levels of corruption and increased political participation in several African countries.

