Dela Rosa stars anew as Heavy Bombers roll on

On this Sunday afternoon, Dela Rosa delivered another clutch performance and lifted the Bombers to a 79-74 win over Arellano U and into solo No. 3 in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Mapua (9-2) and Lyceum of the Philippines U (8-3) pace the field but JRU is closing in, thanks mainly to the return of its quiet but effective leader, who missed numerous first-round games due to various health issues.

Just a few days back, he ran a three-point shooting clinic, swishing in six booming triples and finishing with 19 points. Kevin Quiambao registered UAAP Season 86's first triple-double as he helped the La Salle Green Archers halt the NU Bulldogs'... headtopics.com

The Philippine women’s national football team’s Olympic hopes suffered a big blow on Sunday as they absorbed an... The Pilipinas Super League is starting its new season with a barrage of great new moves that will propel it to a whole new level of greatness.Overexcitement may have played a part in Blue Eagle Chris Koon’s worst game in the UAAP Season 86 so far, Ateneo head...

Dela Rosa, Makanjuola take charge as Ateneo trounces UEIt was a usual day in the office for Ateneo de Manila University as it imposed its presence over the lowly University of the East. Read more ⮕

Bombers turn back Chiefs, snatch no. 3 spotDefining the News Read more ⮕

IDF announces expansion of ground operation in Gaza after heavy round of airstrikesThe Israel Defense Forces is 'expanding ground operations' in the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced Friday, as intense airstrikes rocked the besieged enclave and with communications links reportedly severed. Read more ⮕

Enchanted Kingdom treats visitors with fireworks competitionVibrant lights colored the sky on Saturday evening during the grand finale of the Sky Wizardry Fireworks Competition in Sta Rosa Laguna. Read more ⮕

'Amihan' to bring rain in Southern Luzon, fair weather over rest of PH -- PagasaPARTS of Southern Luzon are expected to experience heavy rain on Saturday due to the northeast monsoon or 'amihan,' the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said. Read more ⮕

Javelinas in Arizona, alligators in Florida. How about beer belly wrestling, ‘evading arrest?’ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida—It ain’t the Olympics, but a group of Floridians plan to host competitions themed according to the collective antics of the beer-loving, gator-possessing, rap-sheet heavy, mullet-wearing social media phenomenon known as “Florida Man. Read more ⮕