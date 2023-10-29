Dela Rosa, Makanjuola take charge as Ateneo trounces UE

The Blue Eagles were victorious over the Lady Warriors, 81-66, at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament, Sunday afternoon at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Leading MVP candidate Kacey Dela Rosa’s 22-point, 11-rebound game led the Katipunan-based squad’s balanced attack, while also making her presence felt on the defensive end with five blocks. Sarah Makanjuola also imposed her might after tallying 12 markers and grabbing 22 massive rebounds, and Jhaz Joson orchestrated Ateneo’s offense with 12 assists while finishing with 10 points and five boards. Junize Calago, on the other hand, contributed 12.

Only ahead by one at the end of the opening salvo, the Ateneans used a huge second quarter to finally break away from their opponents and in turn, help them create a lead as huge as 21. It was in this frame that they also attempted 26 shots from the foul line, and they finished the game shooting 25-of-45 from the stripe. headtopics.com

Ateneo, however, needed to endure its 33 turnovers, but UE did not take advantage and was only able to get to as close as 10 throughout the rest of the game. They also converted the Blue Eagles’ errors to only five fast break points.

Meanwhile, Minslie Paule top-scored for UE as she finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals, but with five turnovers. Althea Lorena also finished in double digits after scoring 13 while contributing five rebounds as well. headtopics.com

After this victory, the Blue Eagles saw themselves improve to 6-3, while UE remained winless in nine contests.Ateneo 81 – Dela Rosa 22, Calago 15, Makanjoula 12, Joson 10, Cancio 9, Eufemanio 5, Villacruz 4, Angala 2, Fetalvero 2, Chan 0, Gastador 0, Solis 0, Nieves 0, Tan 0, Mataga 0.

