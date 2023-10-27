Dela Rosa delivers as Heavy Bombers down Golden Stags

Ry Dela Rosa showed nerves of steel in the dying seconds as Jose Rizal University outlasted San Sebastian with a 79-72 winin the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament on Friday, Oct. 27, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Ry Dela Rosa showed nerves of steel in the dying seconds as Jose Rizal University outlasted San Sebastian with a 79-72 win in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament on Friday, Oct. 27, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.The fifth-year Dela Rosa finished with 19 points spiked by six triples, none bigger than the last one he made with 34.2 seconds left that doused the Golden Stags' final 8-0 run.

Theo Pabico added nine points while Vince Sarmiento and Jonathan Medina registered eight points apiece as JRU claimed its seventh win in 11 games. With five minutes remaining in the payoff period, the Heavy Bombers were comfortably leading, 72-62, until Raymart Escobido led San Sebastian's rally that came a little too late. headtopics.com

Romel Calahat uncorked 20 points along with six rebounds and two blocks while Reggz Gabat had 12 as the Golden Stags slid to 3-8.

