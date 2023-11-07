Defense Secretary Teodoro Attends Launch of Belenismo sa Tarlac

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro graces the launch of the 16th Belenismo sa Tarlac, featuring a lantern-inspired replica of the barn in Nazareth where Jesus Christ was born. With the Secretary during the opening rite at the Philippine Army headquarters in Camp Servillano Aquino in Tarlac City were his wife Monica and Tarlac Heritage Foundation founder Isabel Cojuango and co-founder Isa Suntay. Lino Santos

