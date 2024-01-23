Defense Secretary Defends President's Congratulatory Message to Taiwan

DEFENSE Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. came out swinging, and it was such a breath of fresh air. His reaction was the only honorable thing to do after China, through its spokesperson, disrespected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. simply because he congratulated the recently elected leader of Taiwan. Many traditional foreign policy analysts blame Marcos for violating the one-China policy. But it could be said that Marcos did not commit any transgression.

He congratulated an elected leader of a political entity with which we have economic ties, which serves as an employer of hundreds of thousands of our overseas Filipino workers and a popular tourism destination. There is no breach in the one-China policy simply because we do not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.It is simply galling for China to dictate to us who our President can greet. It is a fundamental slap on our sovereignty to be given the impression that we need China's permission on many things, lest we offend the





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Defense Secretary criticizes China's spokesperson for insulting President MarcosDefense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has criticized a spokesperson for China's foreign affairs ministry for insulting President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. over his remarks on Taiwan. The spokesperson suggested that Marcos should read more books to understand the Taiwan issue.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. Congratulates Taiwan's 'President' Lai Ching-te, China Denounces ActPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. congratulates Dr. Lai Ching-te as 'president' of Taiwan, causing China to denounce the act as a violation of the One China principle and interference in its internal affairs.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China protests Marcos' Taiwan message, PH and UK sign defense dealChina protests President Marcos Jr.'s message to Taiwan's new leader, while the Philippines and the United Kingdom sign a defense cooperation agreement.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China protests over President Marcos' message to Taiwan's new leaderChina has filed a diplomatic protest before the Philippine Embassy in Beijing over President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s congratulatory message to Taiwan's new leader Dr. Lai Ching-te. The Chinese Embassy in Manila stated that Marcos' remarks violate the 'One China' principle and interfere in China's internal affairs.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos' Statement Rankles ChinaPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s congratulatory statement to Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te has angered China and violated the One-China policy.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

House leader expects Agriculture Secretary to boost rice supply and lower retail costA House leader expects Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to continue interacting with the governors of the country’s biggest palay-growing provinces on how to dramatically boost the domestic supply of rice and pull down the retail cost of the staple beginning in 2024.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »