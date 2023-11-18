Deepfakes of News Personalities Used in Spurious Ads

In a Facebook video viewed by thousands, CNN's Wolf Blitzer appears to hawk a diabetes drug. In another, 'CBS Mornings' host Gayle King seems to endorse weight loss products. But the clips are doctored — the latest in a rash of deepfakes that hijack images of trusted news personalities in spurious ads , undermining confidence in the news media.

Similar social media posts in recent months have targeted Fox News personality Jesse Watters , CBC host Ian Hanomansing and BBC stars Matthew Amroliwala and Sally Bundock . In some cases, the journalists have used their own accounts to push back. 'I've never heard of this product or used it! Please don't be fooled by these AI videos,' King said on Instagram in October. After seeing clips of himself supposedly promoting cannabis products, CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta also posted a warning: 'These scams have nothing to do with me... my primary concern is for your health, and I do worry you could be harmed if you take these products.





