LOYAL. Adamson star Jerom Adamson during his brief stint against UP in UAAP Season 86 men's basketball action. MANILA, Philippines –Top guard Jerom Lastimosa still wants to be around as the Adamson Falcons continue their push to crack the top four in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament. during his season debut against the UP Maroons last Wednesday, October 25.

Adamson athletic director Fr. Aldrin Suan said Lastimosa was “medically cleared” in the game, months after recovering from a partial ACL tear sustained during an offseason game in Bayugan, Agusan del Sur last June. headtopics.com

“When surgery was offered for him, he said, ‘Father, we’ll have right after the season,’ because he wants to sing after Adamson’s last game of the season,” said Suan.Suan said the Falcons remain confident that Lastimosa will completely recover from the injury that will sideline him for at least six to eight months.

“It may be the end of his collegiate career, but not the end of his career, okay? Many have recovered from an ACL tear,” said Suan after Adamson’s win over FEU,“Jerom, with his agility and dedication, will return. You see that he doesn’t look like he suffered an ACL tear, remains in full spirits… there’s no sign of being down emotionally.” loss against UP at the start of their second-round campaign. headtopics.com

The Adamson star collided knees with opposing guard Gerry Abadiano at the 5:19 mark of the third quarter and had to be carried off the court after just 8 minutes of play.

