Decline in Quality of Life Reported by Filipinos in Latest Survey

The number of Filipinos who reported a decline in their quality of life over the past year has increased in the latest survey by the Social Weather Stations. Results of the September 28 to October 1 survey showed that 30% of 1,200 adults said that their quality of life had worsened, compared to 22% in the previous poll conducted in June and July.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents saw an improvement in their quality of life, while 41% said it remained the same, from 33% and 45%, respectively, in the previous survey. “The September 2023 net gainer score was 13 points below the very high +11 in June 2023. It was the lowest since the -2 in June 2022,” SWS said. The pollster explained that the net gainer score was “generally negative” until 2015 when it rose to positive numbers. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns led to a “drastic” decline. According to SWS, the decline in the nationwide net gainer score was due to decreases in all area





