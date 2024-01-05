December inflation slows to 3.9 percent

INFLATION eased to 3.9 percent in December, sustaining a two-month downtrend, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Friday. The December inflation rate was down from November's 4.1 percent and was also significantly lower than last year's 8.1 percent. It was within the 3.6 to 4.4-percent range of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and lower than the 4.0-percent median in a Manila Times poll of economists. It was also the slowest rate since February 2022.





