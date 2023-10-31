Debt eases from record high

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort, however, said that the usually positive easing of outstanding debt may not last long.“This is due to relatively lower maturity of government debt and any continuation of budget deficits that need to be financed could lead to additional borrowings and to new record high for the outstanding debt,” Ricafort said.

Total domestic debt at P9.73 trillion went down by 0.6 percent on a monthly basis due to the net redemption of government securities. However, this jumped by 4.7 percent from the P9.3 trillion in September 2022.

External obligations, on the other hand, also decreased by 0.5 percent to P4.53 trillion month-on-month. It rose 7.5 percent from P4.22 trillion on a yearly basis.The reduction of about P8 billion in foreign debt was also attributed to the net repayment of foreign loans and another P16.9 billion from the depreciation of third currencies against the US dollar.

