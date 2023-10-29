Debt and scandal throw billionaire Patrick Drahi’s empire into turmoil

At Goldman Sachs’s gleaming Plumtree Court offices in London on September 6, Patrick Drahi pledged something that would once have been unthinkable: His willingness to put every part of Altice, the telecommunications and media giant he cobbled together over 30 years, up for sale.

Now, rising interest rates are swelling financing costs and putting his business model into question. To make matters worse, Altice is entangled in a corruption scandal involving Drahi’s innermost circle, and the group’s businesses are flailing: Its biggest unit—French mobile operator SFR—has been steadily bleeding customers, losing 235,000 mobile clients in the first six months of this year. Drahi loaded up on debt during the low-interest rates era.

Losses for investors on Altice debt continue to swell. Since December 30, bonds issued by Altice International and Altice France Holding SA have lost €918 million in market value, while the rest of the Bloomberg Euro High-Yield Index—excluding debt that has matured, been called, defaulted or was newly issued—gained €5.7 billion. headtopics.com

That said, the group’s outsize presence in the speculative-grade market still draws investors—Altice International was able last month to raise €800 million in a term loan to redeem debt due in 2025, albeit paying double the rate of the older paper.

“I don’t see Drahi in a position to value his group with large multiples,” said Bryan, Garnier’s Coudry. The tycoon has hired advisers Lazard, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for the sale of parts of his group, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The banks declined to comment. headtopics.com

Pereira’s lawyers have said he’s the victim of a trial by the media that has found him “guilty in public opinion” and that the “reality is not so simple,” according to a statement issued in July. More than 15 employees have been suspended, fired, or left the company after the probe, and some suppliers have been banned worldwide. No one has admitted any wrongdoing.

Lorenzo Ruiz statue enthroned at St. Patrick's CathedralThe statue was enthroned at the cathedral beside St. Rose of Lima, the patron saint of the Philippines. Read more ⮕

San Lorenzo Ruiz finds a home in St. Patrick’s CathedralThe 3-foot bronze statue was given to Fr. Erno Diaz by the late Jaime Cardinal Sin of the Archdiocese of Manila, a revered figure in the Philippine Catholic Church. The statue was a generous donation by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon-Chua who commissioned sculptor Florante “Boy” Caedo to create his representation of the beloved Saint. Read more ⮕

US-China ties quietly mending even as global turmoil surgesWITH the Israel-Hamas war further dividing a world shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and elevated inflation, US-China ties are suddenly providing cause for some optimism. Read more ⮕

Starlink internet for 'recognized' organizations in Gaza: MuskBillionaire Elon Musk on Saturday said that his Starlink satellite service would support internet access for 'internationally recognised aid organisations in Gaza,' which have faced a telecommunications blackout since Friday. Read more ⮕

San Lorenzo Ruiz finds a home in St. Patrick’s CathedralThe 3-foot bronze statue was given to Fr. Erno Diaz by the late Jaime Cardinal Sin of the Archdiocese of Manila, a revered figure in the Philippine Catholic Church. The statue was a generous donation by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon-Chua who commissioned sculptor Florante “Boy” Caedo to create his representation of the beloved Saint. Read more ⮕