Debate Over Relevance of Beauty Contests: 2023 Miss Universe

Local pageant fans are still upset about the outcome of the 2023 Miss Universe contest, questioning the relevance of beauty contests in the 21st century. There are speculations about the fairness of the competition and the qualifications of the contestants. Despite the disappointment, people express gratitude towards Michelle Dee for her participation.
Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bidThe smart, svelte, and stunner Michelle Marquez Dee is on a mission to regain the country’s semi-finalist placement at Miss Universe and win its fifth crown.
Michelle Dee en route to El Salvador for Miss Universe 2023Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee departed from Manila on St. Hallow's eve, en route to El Salvador, venue of the 72nd Miss Universe competition.
