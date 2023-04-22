Deaths, Muggings and Heat Wave Disappoint Taylor Swift's Brazilian Fans

The deaths of two people, muggings and a dangerous heat wave left legions of Taylor Swift's Brazilian fans angry and disappointed in the three-day Rio de Janeiro leg of the pop superstar's Eras tour, which concluded Monday night. Gabriel Mongenot Santana Milhomem Santos, 25, a fan who had traveled from the country's center-west region to see Swift, was stabbed to death on a Copacabana beach about 3 a.m. Monday, Rio's police said in a statement.

It was the second death of a Swift fan in four days. On Friday, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado fell ill during the singer's first show in the city, and died later that evening at a hospital. Fans also reported fainting from extreme heat, being mugged or getting caught up in a police rai





