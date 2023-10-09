Death toll rises to seven in Philippines earthquake

The death toll from a strong earthquake off the southern Philippines rose to seven on Saturday, while rescuers also searched for two people feared buried beneath a landslide. The 6.7-magnitude quake that struck the Mindanao region mid-afternoon on Friday caused part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse, triggered power cuts and sent people fleeing into the streets. Falling debris from the mall in General Santos City crushed a woman to death, city police captain Ari Noel Cardos told AFP.

Police earlier reported the death of a couple pinned under a collapsing concrete wall in General Santos. Another person was killed by a falling steel structure in the municipality of Glan, in Sarangani province, police officer Paul Mesalido told AFP. Firemen dug with shovels as they searched on Saturday for two members of a family feared buried beneath a landslide at a remote mountain village about four hours' drive from Glan, rescuer Daniel Nocos told AFP. "The village chief reported to us that a mother and her child were trapped beneath the rubble," Nocos sai





