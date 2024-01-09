Deaf Native American Superhero Series 'Echo' Aims to Reinvigorate Disney's Marvel Franchise

Can a deaf, Native American superhero with a prosthetic leg reinvigorate Disney's Marvel franchise? Streaming series 'Echo' tells the story of Maya Lopez, a former villain who rediscovers her Indigenous roots in her Oklahoma hometown. The series features sign language and subtitles, and works closely with Choctaw Nation leaders for authenticity.





