Deadly Shooting at Prague's Charles University Leaves 14 Dead

Flags on public buildings flew at half mast Saturday and masses were scheduled across the Czech Republic for a day of national mourning after a deadly shooting at Prague’s Charles University — the worst in the country in decades. A 24-year-old student opened fire at the Faculty of Arts on Thursday, killing 13 people and then himself. Another person died in hospital later on.





Student Kills 14 in Prague University ShootingA 24-year-old student goes on a shooting spree at a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25. The attacker is later eliminated by authorities. The shooting takes place at the Faculty of Arts in central Prague, leading to evacuations and a heavy police presence.

