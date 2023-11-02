Deadly explosion off Nigeria points to threat posed by aging oil ships around the world

FPSOs are unlike most ships for one key reason: They stay in place. Once attached to the ocean floor, they can linger at the same oil field for years or even decades. They may be surveyed by in-country regulators or hired inspectors, but they operate outside the normal flow of shipping traffic and the added safety and legal inspections that take place in port.

More than half the current fleet of FPSOs are recycled oil tankers, according to Oslo-based Rystad Energy, which keeps data on the ships. Senior analyst Edvard Christoffersen said that without a major repair, most oil ships have hulls built to last about 25 years. But some FPSOs are used far longer, sometimes to dangerous effect.

But the fleet’s growing age is well known in the industry. The average hull age of FPSOs has increased from 22 to nearly 28 years since 2010, according to Rystad Energy. The American Bureau of Shipping — one of several companies known as classification societies that certify vessels’ safety — launched a working group in 2021 to address the challenges of older FPSOs, noting that 55 ships were approaching the end of their intended lives.

Warning signs began years before it caught fire. In 2015, the American Bureau of Shipping canceled its classification and ceased inspections of the ship. There’s no record thehad insurance after that point, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence. In the next several years, the ship lost its privilege to fly the flag of Liberia, becoming a stateless vessel.Up till the moment of the explosion, there was oil on board.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Barangay chairman, 2 cohorts in deadly Basilan ambush surrenderA barangay chairman and his two accomplices in the gun attack on Monday night in Lamitan City, Basilan that left two elders of a rival who contested his reelection bid dead surrendered to authorities Wednesday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Militants kill 17 in northeast NigeriaDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: First foreigners, wounded set to leave devastated GazaHundreds of wounded Gaza residents and foreigners gathered at the Egypt border Wednesday, poised to flee the shattered territory that is still reeling from a deadly Israeli strike on a refugee camp.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnelsThe tunnels are a prime objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, following its deadly surprise attack on southern Israel three weeks ago

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: DFA Usec. Eduardo de Vega | The SourceCrisis in Gaza – Israel warns of a long war with Hamas as it launches a deadly airstrike on a refugee camp.Foreign Affairs Usec. Eduardo de Vega tells us more later about the status of Filipinos there.Visit our website for more NewsYouCanTrust: https://www.cnnphilippines.com/Follow our social media pages:• Facebook: https://www.facebook.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Cozy garden by day, enchanted forest at nightThree years after it first opened, this garden and bar in Makati is still blooming

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕