DBTC remains Cesafi secondary division lead with USJ-R win

Defending secondary division titleholder Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) remained at the top of the table in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) after logging its second straight win over the weekend.DBTC dominated the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 4-1, on Oct. 29, 2023, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus Stadium.Carsten Pumareja led DBTC with a brace, scoring in the fifth and 55th minutes.

DBTC is in first place with six points, followed by USC with two points. USJ-R is third with a point and leads last place Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) on goal difference.On the other hand, USJ-R now leads the collegiate division after a 1-0 win over the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF).Maiko Silva scored the match’s only goal in the 20th minute.

Tell it to SunStar: Spiritual hungerSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

1st Sama-Bajau civil mass wedding sa CV gipahigayonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Brownouts hit 8 Cebu LGUs as election closesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

BSKE 2023 ‘generally peaceful’SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Village exec, militiaman killed in Lamitan CitySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu Pacific commits to support overseas Filipino workersSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕