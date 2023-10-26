DBP Center

Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) inaugurates its Puerto Princesa Lending Center located at the third floor of the Puerto Princesa City Water District building along Rizal Ave.

This is in line with the bank’s continuing efforts to expand its development lending activities especially in the countryside and assist in the government’s financial inclusion initiatives. DBP president and chief executive Michael de Jesus (left) leads the ribbon cutting ceremony with Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates and guests from client-borrowers.5 innovative ways Home Credit became, remains PH’s no.

