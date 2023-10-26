This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Chinese embassy in the Philippines, in a statement on Thursday, October 26, accused the United States embassy in Manila of making “baseless attacks… in disregard of facts” against what they claimed were “legitimate and lawful law enforcement activities” in Ren’ai Jiao or Ayungin Shoal.

“Ren’ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal) has always been China’s territory. It is an integral part of China’s Nansha Qundao (Spratly Islands) The escalation of tension in the South China Sea has been inflated by the US actions,” the Chinese embassy added. headtopics.com

The Chinese embassy accused Washington of “blatantly emboldening the Philippines’ acts of infringing upon China’s sovereignty and inciting and supporting the Philippines’ attempts to repair and reinforce its warship that was deliberately ‘grounded’” in Ayungin. The Chinese Embassy was referring to the BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II warship that was ran aground on purpose to serve as the country’s outpost in Ayungin Shoal.

On October 22, even as a resupply mission to the Sierra Madre was ongoing, the Philippines said China’s “dangerous maneuvers” in the West Philippine Sea led to collisions between boats owned or sanctioned by the two governments. A China Coast Guard ship collided with the Unaiza May 2, a Philippine military-contracted boat while a Chinese Maritime Militia vessel hit the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Cabra. headtopics.com

The US State Department added that Second Thomas Shoal, or Ayungin Shoal, was within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and is part of the Philippine continental shelf. Citing the 2016 arbitral ruling, the State Department said China’s claims on Ayungin were “unfounded.” US President Joe Biden, in a press conference in Washington on October 26, reiterated that attacks on Philippine planes and vessels in the South China Sea would invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty.

