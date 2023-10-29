Dawlah terrorist killed in accidental IED blast

In separate statements Sunday, the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and the commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Major Gen. Alex Rillera, confirmed the incident in one of the barangays in Datu Salibo that resulted in the death of Commander Pagadian, whose real name is Samaon Odin Amil, a senior leader of the Dawlah Islamiya.

The Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade, in a report to Rillera, said Amil was to bring an improvised explosive device that he had assembled to somewhere in Datu Salibo when it went off prematurely, killing him on the spot.

Traditional Moro leaders supporting the anti-terror Joint Task Force Central, also led by Rillera, had reported to the police and the 6th ID that Amil was a henchman of the bomber Abdulkareem Lumbatan Hashim, who was killed by police and Army intelligence operatives in a shootout at the public terminal in Tacurong City last January. headtopics.com

Hashim, whose alias was Commander Jacket, was tagged in bombings of buses and commercial establishments in central Mindanao months before soldiers and policemen had shot him dead for refusing arrest.Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioA lotto player in Consolacion, Cebu and another in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat won the jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45...

Charges have been filed against the woman who was arrested for vote buying in Navotas City, the Department of Justice sa... EZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00 headtopics.com

EZ2/LVM - 9 1 SUERTRES - 9 4 2 6D Lotto - 3 5 7 7 6/45 Lotto - 20 13 5 3 19 29 P8,910,000.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 33 22 45 11 16 2 P67,460,083.00

Islamic State group claims deadly blast in KabulKABUL, Afghanistan - The Islamic State jihadist group claimed on its Telegram channel Friday that it was behind a blast at a sports club that killed four people in the Afghan capital the night before. Read more ⮕

Islamic State group claims deadly blast in KabulDefining the News Read more ⮕

Pistons blast Bulls despite Zach LaVine’s 51 points; 76ers drub RaptorsThe Pistons spoil Bulls star Zach LaVine’s 51-point outburst, while Joel Embiid and the Sixers clip the Raptors to make coach Nick Nurse a winner in his return to Toronto Read more ⮕

Saso waxes hot but wobbles to slip to joint 30th; Ardina reboundsYuka Saso made an early blast and moved on top that however lasted just after a few holes as she faltered in the last 10 and wound up with a 73 instead. Read more ⮕

Saso waxes hot but wobbles to slip to joint 30th; Ardina reboundsYuka Saso made an early blast and moved on top that however lasted just after a few holes as she faltered in the last 10 and wound up with a 73 instead. Read more ⮕

Online video project remembers those kidnapped by HamasWith BRINGTHEMHOMENOW, Israeli filmmakers are drawing attention to those taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization in Israel. Read more ⮕