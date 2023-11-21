David Pomeranz Returns to the Philippines for 40th Anniversary Concert Tour

American singer David Pomeranz is back in the Philippines to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his 'love affair' with the country. He will be performing in various cities across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao as part of his 'Coming Home with David Pomeranz 40th Anniversary Concert Tour'.





