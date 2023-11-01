Davao-Quanzhou-Davao Flight to bolster tourism

Fujian boasts four UNESCO world heritage sites: Mount Wuyi, a biodiversity-conserved mountain range; Fujian Tulou, a 46-house heritage site constructed by Hakka and Minnan people; Gulangyu Island, a pedestrian-only island; and China Danxia, a reddish landform landscape.Rabat-Tan said that the re-connection “shows the resilience and commitment of both Xiamen Air and Davao Region to revive tourism amidst challenging times.

EDGEDAVAO: Return of Xiamen Air to Davao to boost region’s tourism industryTourism leaders and stakeholders in the Davao Region expressed elation over the return of Xiamen Airlines, which held its maiden flight from Jinjiang, China to Davao City with the resumption of the Quanzhou-Davao-Quanzhou air route on Sunday.

SUNSTARONLINE: Empowering volunteers vs illegal activitiesThe Euro Generics International Philippines (Egip) Foundation, in partnership with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples Office-Davao Region (NCIP-Davao) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao), is leading a training initiative to empower Bantay Bukid personnel to tackle illegal activities such as...

SUNSTARONLINE: Davao City all set for BSKEDavao City is all set for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) slated Monday, October 30, 2023. Gay Enumerables, acting regional director of the Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao), affirmed their readiness for the elections, stating that voting centers have been inspected well in advance.

MANILABULLETIN: VP Sara votes in Davao CityDAVAO CITY – Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte cast her vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (DRANHS) on Monday, October 30.

SUNSTARONLINE: Peaceful BSKE in Davao RegionThe Police Regional Office-Davao is still in the process of updating the final tally of election-related incidents following the polls, but assured a generally peaceful electoral process. During an interview at Daniel R.

SUNSTARONLINE: Asia Durian Summit opens in Davao CityThe Philippine Asia Durian Summit has opened at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang in Davao City. The three-day summit (October 25-27) is participated in by over 700 durian growers, processors, consolidators and investors.

