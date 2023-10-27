Davao IPs fight to revive culture: Embracing heritage every day

IN THE center of Davao City, numerous indigenous people (IP) communities are working to revitalize their traditions and culture. Their concern extends beyond the boundaries of Indigenous People's Day, as they insist vehemently that their heritage should be commemorated every day, because, in reality, aren't we all indigenous to our own land?It is a sad fact that many ancient customs and beliefs are fading away.

Datu Oong, the IPMR of Gumalang, whose ancestry is Bagobo Klata and Ovu Manovu, ardently desires that all IPs within his territory adopt traditional attire on a daily basis. He hopes fervently that sponsors will facilitate the hiring of instructors committed to instructing children in their mother languages once again.Collaborations between the author and various IP organizations have reignited interest in identifying young talents that can be nurtured.

