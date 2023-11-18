Davao City Faces Audit Findings on Inappropriate Expenditures

Davao City made “inappropriate” expenditures after it charged P6.45 million against its 20-percent development fund , which goes against rules for such funding, according to the Commission on Audit (COA). Citing the COA’s audit compliance report on Davao City , specifically on the utilization of the 20-percent development fund for 2022, state auditors said the city government appropriated a total amount of P2.1 billion for the fund.

However, their observations cited expenditures “not allowed” to be charged under the P2.1-billion development fund , including catering services (P125,000), financial assistance for centenarians (P3.2 million), payment for prizes of Davao Sports Festival 2022 (P1.9 million), meal allowances (P802,964) and payment of badminton court rental (P56,700), among others. Overall, Davao City spent P6.45 million against its 20-percent development fund , which was deemed inappropriate by the Commission on Audit





Read more: CEBUDAİLYNEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLİNE: Davao-Quanzhou-Davao Flight to bolster tourismThe re-opening of the Davao-Quanzhou-Davao flight is seen to bolster Davao City's tourism, an official from the Department of Tourism - Davao Region (DOT-Davao) said.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

EDGEDAVAO: Tuloy-tuloy ang mga nagkapera agad-agad!Edge Davao is a business community newspaper in Davao City.

Source: EdgeDavao | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Davao City 'inappropriately charged' P6.4M expenses to dev't fund: COAThe audit report said the Davao City government assured that they will do better in 2023.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Uncontested races in Davao City’s 27 brgysThe Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) has announced that 27 barangays in Davao City will have uncontested races in the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Elections (BSKE).

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Fire deaths in Davao City doubled in 2023Davao City Fire District-Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao (BFP-Davao) reports six deaths related to fire incidents in 2023, higher than the three deaths in 2022. 34 individuals were reported injured this year compared to 15 last year.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Animal rights advocates: Probe closure of animal shelter in Davao CityDAVAO CITY – Animal welfare advocates have urged the city government to reinvestigate the unjust closure of an animal shelter here following the complaint filed by neighbors on alleged foul odor and loud noise from the facility.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »