Davao City councilor to probe swell of illegal settlers in watershed area

 Source: EdgeDavao

A city councilor here is calling for an investigation on the increase in the number of illegal settlers in a watershed area near Tamugan River in Tugbok District following reports that its water level has gone down recently.

