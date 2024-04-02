Davao City Council Awaits Decision on Differentiating Bullying Terms

A Davao City councilor said that they are still waiting for the decision from the City Legal Office to differentiate the terms of bullying for adults and children in the Anti-Bullying Ordinance of Davao City. Councilor Lorenzo Villafuerte, chairperson of the committee on civil, political and human rights (CCCPHR), revealed this during the Aprobado sa Konseho, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

'Early last year, napasa nato ang (we passed the) anti-bullying ordinance of Davao City. And ang updates nato karon is naa pa didto sa City Legal Office kay dili nila gusto nga same ang definition sa bullying sa minors ug bullying sa age of majority (And our update today is it is still in the City Legal Office because they don't want the definition of bullying of minors and bullying of the age of majority to be the same),' he said. 'Ang mga minors are very simple ang types of bullying, medyo physical

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Davao City Honors Military and Law Enforcement Units for Making the City Insurgency-FreeDavao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte honors the military and law enforcement units in making the city insurgency-free. The mayor expresses gratitude to the efforts of various stakeholders and calls for continued collaboration to address the root causes of conflict and build a safer and more prosperous city.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Caap-Davao denies aircon shutdown at Davao AirportTHE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap-Davao) denied allegations of shutting down the centralized air conditioner at Francisco Bangoy International Airport (Davao International Airport), countering claims made by a netizen regarding the alleged mistreatment of passengers.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Davao cacao council eyes projects to up farmers’ incomeTHE chairperson of the Davao Region Cacao Industry Development Council (DRCIDC) shared that they are preparing projects to increase the farmers’ income with the help of Mennonite Economic Development Associates (Meda).

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

DPWH-Davao: Coastal Road lights inactive due to stolen wiresTHE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) confirmed that a portion of lights along the Davao City Coastal Road are inactive due to wire theft.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Strong quake offshore Davao Oriental sends mild tremor inlandDAVAO CITY – A strong undersea earthquake late afternoon Friday sent mild shaking in parts of Davao Region although a few places near the Davao Gulf felt it at strong intensity 4.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

DPWH 11 raises concern on streetlight theft along Davao City Coastal RoadAn official of the regional office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH 11) raised concern on the prevalence of streetlamp theft along the Davao City Bypass Coastal Road. Half of the number of streetlights along the coastal road are non-operational due to stolen wires or cables.

Source: EdgeDavao - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »