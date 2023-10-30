Davao City all set for BSKE

DAVAO City is all set for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) slated Monday, October 30, 2023.Gay Enumerables, acting regional director of the Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao), affirmed their readiness for the elections, stating that voting centers have been inspected well in advance. Enumerables also assured that teachers are prepared for their election duties.

Enumerables also mentioned that police command centers are in place to address any issues that may arise during the election.To the voters, she reminded them that using a 'kodigo' or a guide for voting is allowed, but taking pictures of their ballots or bringing election-related materials is prohibited.Aris B.

