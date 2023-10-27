Darren Espanto dedicates MMFF movie to CassRen fans

MANIILA -- Darren Espanto is proud to be part of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) as he dedicated his movie “When I Met You in Tokyo” to fans of his love team with co-star Cassy Legaspi.

“It’s gonna be my second MMFF parade. Before, as a singer ako, kumakanta ako nung 2018 for the movie “All of You.” I’m happy na this time as an actor naman ako at hindi ako kumakanta. I’m excited to be in one float with my “When I Met You in Tokyo” family,” he said.

“Masaya ako it comes off natural onscreen. Katulad nga po ng sinasabi nila direk, it’s easier to be able to work with someone na kilala mo na for such a long time. It makes a big difference when you’re comfortable with your partner onscreen and I’m just so happy na si Cassy ang kasama ko rito,” he said. headtopics.com

“Nung una po naming nalaman, hindi po kami (Legaspi) sure kung totoo ba kasi we were both unaware kasi inquiry pa lang ‘yung nakakarating sa team. We were unsure pa lang kasi parang hindi pa 100% buo ang cast and synopsis but they were inquiring for the both of us. We both wanted to do it kasi ang tagal na po naming gustong magkaroon ng project together kasi we never really done anything aside from endorsements and stuff like that.

Legaspi added: “It’s our official CassRen project and hoping more to come because I really love working with Darren. We owe it to our fans dahil naghintay sila for 9 years. They deserve a CassRen project.” headtopics.com

“It’s not just friends. It’s in between. Wala rin naman kaming tinatago. What you see is what you get. Kahit magulang namin minsan naguguluhan.”

