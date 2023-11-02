Daria Ramirez to Joey de Leon: 'Kailangan ko ng tulong mo'

"Baka naman (Joey). Sana man lang maramdaman mo na naging bahagi rin naman ako ng buhay mo. Kahit na kung ano man ang nangyari nu'ng araw, nag-patawad na naman ako sa 'yo, 'di ba? Nag-patawaran naman na tayo. Sana ilagay mo 'yun sa isip mo. Tapos na 'yun, eh," she added. “Hindi naggo-grow ‘yung aming relationship dala ng kabataan," she said."Bata pa ako masyado eh.

"Hindi ko alam ang buhay may asawa. Hindi naman ako lumaki na sinabihan ako ng mama ko. Late na nung sinabi ng mama, actually buntis na ako noon… Hindi pumasok sa isip nila na bigla akong mag-aasawa. Hindi pa nila tanggap,” she added. Joey is now married to Eileen Macapagal.

